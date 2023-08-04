Maine Maritime Academy celebrates 100-year-old schooner set to sail Artic

The Bowdoin has made it to the Artic on three separate voyages since coming to Maine Maritime Academy in 1988.

CASTINE, Maine — Maine Maritime Academy (MMA) celebrated its 100-year-old schooner set to sail to the Arctic later this year.

The schooner, Bowdoin, was built in 1921 and will be unwrapped and de-winterized Saturday during its celebration in Castine, per a news release by Maine Maritime University.

The schooner is the official vessel of the State of Maine and the flagship of Maine Maritime Academy’s Vessel Operations and Technology program.

The Bowdoin is being prepped for three trips to the Artic over the next 10 years. The vessel has made it to the Artic on three separate voyages since coming to Maine Maritime Academy in 1988.