Maine-based science initiative inspiring youth to take climate action

The Kennebunkport Climate Initiative is a new, non-partisan organization using climate science to educate and empower the youth who will form our future.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Taking on the impacts of climate change can seem like a tall task, but a group that started in Kennebunkport is an example of Mainers shaping the conversation about climate action.

The Kennebunkport Climate Initiative is a new, non-partisan organization, using climate science to educate and empower the youth who will form our future.

While it's a small town, Kennebunkport is looking to be one of the leaders in taking action to address changes to our environment.

The organization stemmed from a Gulf of Maine Field Studies class -- a collaboration with Kennebunk High School, University of New England, and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute. Students are taking observations, learning about the science of climate change, and starting meaningful conversations in the community about how to prevent future effects. Maine's unique ecosystem makes it a natural place for this kind of activity to begin.

"I think Maine's a case study for the ecological diversity that we have, but also the risks. A lot of folks when they look at beautiful landscapes like this, they see multimillion-dollar homes, right? But in reality, we know this is a non-discriminatory phenomenon, that impacts lobster people, fishermen, and communities that are often the most at risk," Jono Anzalone, Executive Director of KCI, says.