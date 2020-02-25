MAINE, USA — Caribou native and current International Space Station resident Jessica Meir tweeted a photo of what bedtime looks like on the space station.

There's no such thing as lights out in space. Instead of the light of the moon, Dr. Meir points out that she is surrounded by glowing LED's and other lights from all of the systems and electronics that keep the astronauts alive.

Meir will be joined by another Mainer, Chris Cassidy, in April. He is scheduled to return to the International Space Station for Expedition 63 and stay until October 2020.

Dr. Meir made history in October when she and fellow astronaut Christina Koch became the first all-female team to perform a spacewalk from the International Space Station (ISS).

