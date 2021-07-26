Wildfire smoke to worsen air quality in Maine this week

Pollution levels are likely to remain high overnight and for much of Tuesday, but are expected to clear out Tuesday night.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine officials are cautioning that air quality will be worse than typical in the early part of this week due to smoke from fires elsewhere in the U.S. and Canada.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said particle pollution concentrations started to rise in the state’s western mountains earlier in the day Monday than expected.

The department said levels were expected to keep rising through the day from northwest to southeast.