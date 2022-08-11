Wells Harbor sewer pipe fails again, permanent repair slated for September

This latest failure comes after multiple pipe issues and harbor closures during July, officials say.

WELLS, Maine — After yet another sewer pipe failure in Wells Harbor, officials announced a permanent repair slated for September.

A news release from Wells town officials stated the pipe failed again on Thursday. This comes after multiple pipe issues over the last month. Though, this time, there is no sewage being released as the pump was successfully shut off.

City officials say pump trucks are moving liquid waste around to the mainland.

A temporary repair was slated to start Friday, but it began on Thursday due to the latest pipe failure, the release stated. Once it's finished, the line will be activated again.

Interim Town Manager Bill Giroux told the Wells Sanitary District if the line fails one more time, it shouldn't be activated again until a permanent replacement of the entire pipe is finished.

Officials say the main beaches in Wells have stayed open throughout these pipe failures. Testing of the harbor, which happens regularly, has been "well below" the accepted levels and deemed "safe." But to be cautious, Wells closed the Inner Harbor to swimming, kayaking, and fishing other than catch and release.

The release stated while the main beaches will remain open, the harbor will stay closed until the town feels the risk of pipe failure is "eliminated."

The permanent sewer line replacement project is planned and permitted to start on Sept. 5, according to the release.