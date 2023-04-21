Ukrainian delegation arrives in Maine for renewable energy discussions

Five Ukrainian energy experts are in Maine for a week to learn how to rebuild their energy infrastructure that continues to be the target of Russian attacks.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — A delegation of Ukrainian energy experts is visiting Maine for a week to learn about energy independence and renewable energy.

The delegates will also think about ways to rebuild their country's energy infrastructure after their war with Russia.

"We hope [Ukraine] will be liberated and our damaged facilities will be replaced with renewable energy," delegate Vladysalv Maksakov, with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, said.

The country's energy infrastructure and facilities continue to be targets of Russian attacks, according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. More than 50 percent of thermal, 30 percent of solar, and 90 percent of wind generation have been disabled or occupied by Russian forces.

"It's a very bad situation," delegate Oleksandr Mykhailovskyi, with the Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine, said. "I'm glad to have this opportunity to know more about energy, American people, and take what I learn here back to my country."

The delegates are in Maine through the congressionally-sponsored Open World program, which brings leaders from partner countries to the United States.

The Rotary Club of Biddeford and Saco is hosting the Ukrainians.

"Hopefully, we can introduce them to some new technology that they're not aware of and help them bring to Ukraine," the club's president Brenda Pollock said. "I think it's going to be a wonderful experience for Rotarians as well."

The delegates have a packed schedule, which includes energy roundtables at the State House in Augusta, a tour of the Biddeford Mill solar project, networking events with Maine energy leaders, and a gala where Maine Senator Angus King will be speaking.

"This visit is very important for us because I want to learn a lot in the U.S.A. about renewable energy," delegate Iryna Zolotoverkha, head of department at the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission, said. "It's very, very important."