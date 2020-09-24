'Staying Above Water' symposium will dive into the effects of climate change in Maine

Greater Portland Landmarks is hosting four virtual symposiums on climate change in Maine.

PORTLAND, Maine — This October, Greater Portland Landmarks will be hosting several virtual symposiums on the effects of climate change in Maine.

The virtual symposium "Staying Above Water" will include three-panel discussions that will be open and free to the public. Though free, you must register.

The final event will include a keynote speaker, Jeff Goodell, whose writings are known for a focus on energy and environmental issues. NEWS CENTER Maine’s meteorologist Keith Carson will moderate the discussion. Note: This particular event is not free.

The following is the symposium schedule for the month as well as links to register:

Thursday, October 1, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Panel Discussion: How has the past shaped our present and impacted our vulnerability to rising sea levels?

Cost: FREE (register)

Sarah Hansen, Executive Director of Greater Portland Landmarks

Christi Chapman-Mitchell, Assistant Director and Deputy Historic Preservation Officer for the Maine Historic Preservation Commission

Dr. Arthur Spiess, Chief Historic Preservationist and prehistoric archeology expert at the Maine Historic Preservation Commission

Dr. Libby Bischof, Professor of History at the University of Southern Maine and Executive Director of the Osher Map Library and Smith Center for Cartographic Education

Thursday, October 8, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Panel Discussion: How can we work together now to build awareness of the current and future risk to our coastal communities?

Cost: FREE (register)

Julie Larry, architect and Director of Advocacy at Greater Portland Landmarks

Gayle Bowness, Science Education Program Manager and leader of C-RISE program, which helps coastal communities develop resilience strategies, at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute

Julie Rosenbach, Sustainability Director for South Portland and part of the Portland/South Portland One Climate Future climate action plan collaboration

Troy Moon, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Portland and part of the Portland/South Portland One Climate Future climate action plan collaboration

Thursday, October 15, 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Panel Discussion: How can communities adapt to ensure our communities have met the challenge of sea level rise in 2120?

Cost: FREE (register)

Julie Larry, architect and Director of Advocacy at Greater Portland Landmarks

Jim Nadeau, land surveyor and realtor at Nadeau Land Surveyors, Land Surveyor Member on the Technical Mapping Advisory Council, a federal advisory committee that advises FEMA

Thursday, October 22, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Keynote Lecture and Q&A: Jeff Goodell, moderated by Keith Carson of NEWS CENTER Maine

Cost: $10 (buy tickets)

Acclaimed author and investigative journalist Jeff Goodell has established himself as an expert on climate change, rising oceans, and humanity’s fraught relationship with our rapidly changing planet.

For more information about the symposiums please click here.