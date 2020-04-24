SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Land Trust has been hosting "Earth Week" in celebration of Earth Day. The group has been posting ways for folks to get outside and appreciate the Earth while social distancing.

The South Portland Land Trust's Facebook posts include events like, backyard activities for kids, and how to build your very own one-board bird box.

One of the South Portland Land Trust's board members took the time to build one of those birdhouses and tells us he had bluebirds move in the very next day.

"The idea is for the seven days of earth week, where are the South Portland land trust is promoting outdoor and other activities, to be able to share this with others because it's a simple project and so easy to do, but also benefits nature and to be able to see the bluebirds is pretty exciting," explained Steve Jocher.

Another Maine group called "Standing Together a Fathom Apart" has challenged the Boothbay Peninsula to build birdhouses for the children of the Boothbay region, Southport Central and Edgecomb Eddy Elementary Schools.

Their hope is to collect around 500 birdhouses to deliver to the kids, which they can paint or decorate to stay active while staying indoors.

"The community itself it's kind of tagged around us a little bit and I think that's good too, for everybody. It may be a distraction, a different kind of distraction, and maybe a helpful one." Said Steve Lorrain.

As of right now, the birdhouses are still being built and donated but will be out for delivery once they reach their goal.

