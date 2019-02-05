A bill to ban single-use bags in Maine is heading to the Legislature for consideration.

The Democratic-controlled Legislature's Environmental and Natural Resources Committee voted along party lines on the bill.

Democratic Rep. Holly Stover's bill aims to prohibit retailers from using single-use, carry-out bags at the check-out line by April 2020. Republican committee members want to allow municipalities to opt-out.

The bill faces House and Senate votes.

Retailers support Maine's bill to allow stores to provide recyclable paper bags for at least 5 cents. California and New York have similar bans and states including Massachusetts are considering such bills.

Environmental groups say plastic bags aren't easily recycled and often end up as litter. Plastic bag manufacturers and recyclers claims that bag bans could pave the way for thicker bags winding up in landfills.

NCM

"A lot of people in our community make their living off clamming, worming, fishing, and lobstering, and the amount of plastic in the water has a direct impact on that workforce," said Rep. Stover.