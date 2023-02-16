x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Environment

Scallop areas to see emergency conservation closure this weekend

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Thursday the emergency closures are due to concerns about scallop resource depletion.

MAINE, USA — Select scallop management areas in the state will be subject to an emergency conservation closure on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said Thursday the emergency closures are due to concerns about scallop resource depletion.

"The Department is concerned that continued harvesting for the remainder of the 2022-2023 fishing season in these areas will reduce scallop broodstock further ... An immediate conservation closure is necessary to reduce the risk of unusual damage and imminent depletion of the scallop resource in four important scallop harvest areas," the department said.

The following scallop management areas will close Sunday:

  • Cobscook, Whiting, and Dennys Bays 
    • Exception: Whiting/Dennys LAA will remain open for drag harvest only on Monday, Feb. 20 
    • St. Croix River, north of Kendall Head, will remain open until further notice
  • Narraguagus/Pigeon Hill Rotational Area
  • Lower Blue Hill Bay/Jericho Bay Rotational Area

You can view the status of all scallop management areas in Maine here.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

A dozen Mainers recognized for 'eco-Excellence' in ecomaine awards

Before You Leave, Check This Out