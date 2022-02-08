x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Environment

Productive Maine scalloping grounds might close for year

It’s common for the state to shut down scalloping grounds to prevent overfishing.
Credit: NCM

Maine ocean regulators might close the state’s most productive scallop fishing grounds for the year. 

The state is home to a winter scallop fishing industry that takes place in nearshore waters. The most fertile scalloping grounds in the state are in Cobscook Bay in rural Down East Maine. 

The Maine Department of Maine Resources said recently the area is showing signs of pressure from the scallop harvest and will be evaluated for closure this week. 

It’s common for the state to shut down scalloping grounds to prevent overfishing.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

In Other News

Maine Board of Environmental Protection discusses air emissions from oil storage tanks