Portland to incentivize renewable energy, heat

Portland officials said Wednesday the city's “Electrify Everything!” program is a chance for residents to get discounts on solar panels and home heating appliances.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired on Dec. 29, 2021.

Portland is creating an incentive program to try to motivate residents to adopt renewable energy and heating sources.

Portland officials said Wednesday the city's “Electrify Everything!” program is a chance for residents to get discounts on solar panels and home heating appliances. The city is working with solar company ReVision Energy on the effort.

Officials said ReVision will offer $500 off solar installations and $250 off air source heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, and home electric vehicle chargers. It's also offering up to $60,000 to help low-income households adopt solar, officials said.

The city said the incentives complement rebates, incentives, and tax credits also available from state and federal programs.