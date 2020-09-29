Poland Spring, UMaine collaborate to explore bio-based materials

This joint effort will assess biomaterial technologies that could serve as alternatives to petroleum-derived, non-renewable materials

MAINE, USA — Poland Spring and the University of Maine Forest Bioproducts Research Institute are teaming up to evaluate and develop bio-based solutions that could serve as alternative packaging for Poland Spring products.

As part of the collaboration, the UMaine will explore new possible uses of materials that originated from sustainably harvested Maine wood.

“Forestry is a cornerstone of Maine’s economy, and the Forest Bioproducts Research Institute was created to provide and promote technology validation and partnerships that will meet societal needs for materials, chemicals and fuels in an economically and ecologically sustainable manner," said Joan Ferrini-Mundy, University of Maine President. "This collaboration serves that important mission, leveraging the expertise of our faculty and staff, and facilitating the engagement of our students in cutting-edge research with important implications for our state and the wider world.”

This joint effort will assess biomaterial technologies that could serve as alternatives to petroleum-derived, non-renewable materials. This collaboration comes after Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) sponsored a two-day bioplastics summit at the University of Maine in May 2019 that brought together stakeholders representing all sectors of Maine’s forest economy to discuss and explore these issues.

In addition to exploring alternative packaging, Poland Spring parent company NWNA has committed to achieve 25 percent recycled plastic across its U.S. domestic portfolio by 2021 and reach 50 percent by 2025.