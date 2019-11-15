LISBON, Maine — A Maine CDC report found so-called 'forever chemicals' in public water supplies in Maine. One of those water systems is now taking steps to ensure their drinking water is safe for customers.

PFAS is a class of industrial chemicals that have been linked to serious health problems including cancer and thyroid issues.

The highest concentrations were in the Lisbon Water district -- but they are still below levels recommended by the EPA.

The Lisbon Water Department, which provides water to 25-hundred customers in both towns -- tested positive for 5 of 18 different PFAS chemicals.

A state task force is pushing for more aggressive and faster federal action, including enforceable PFAS limits in drinking water. Until that happens -- Lisbon will test it's water supply every three months.

'We'll test the wells quarterly, I want a baseline for a year just to see if there is any change in the concentration of these chemicals,' said Bill Alexander, the Lisbon Water Department Superintendent.

The PFAS task force is also considering recommending that all public water systems be required to test for PFAS contamination and that fire departments report any usage "forever chemicals" to state environmental regulators.

