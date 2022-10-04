Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples

Recent water samples at both Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School had high PFAS levels, school officials said.

SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said.

Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School.

PFAS was detected at both schools in the first week of September, according to the superintendent.

"At that time, notification went out to parents, and both schools switched to bottled water for consumption and cooking," Ruhlin said.

The schools just received updated results from recent confirmation samples, and they still show high amounts of PFAS, according to Ruhlin.

The superintendent said the schools would send out a public notice in the next few days.