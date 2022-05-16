Maine attorney general prepares to sue over PFAS contamination

PFAS-contaminated soil has been found in several locations around the state.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said the state is preparing for a lawsuit against manufacturers of so-called forever chemicals.

Frey said at the Democratic State Convention last weekend that steps are being taken to “hold these chemical manufacturers to account.” He said an announcement could be made within weeks.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the attorney general is enlisting outside counsel to assist his office. In September, the state asked law firms to submit proposals for the work.

The last time that happened was during in negotiations on the multistate tobacco settlement of 1998, Frey said.

The lawsuit is expected to target manufacturers of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, and similar chemicals that have been used in a variety of products. PFAS-contaminated soil has been found in several locations around the state.

Gov. Janet Mills and lawmakers set aside $60 million of a $1.2 billion spending package this year for PFAS relief.