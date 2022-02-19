The fight against 'forever chemicals' in Maine

PFAS are being found at farms, landfills, and even in wells.

Maine lawmakers are going to consider setting aside more funding to fight “forever chemicals” as an increasing number of farms across the state have been found to be contaminated.

The group of chemicals known as PFAS has been found in hundreds of farm sites where sludge or papermaking waste containing the toxins have been spread. PFAS also are being found in wells and landfills.

The PFAS chemical has been linked to cancer and other health problems.