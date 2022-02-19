The fight against 'forever chemicals' in Maine

MAINE, USA — *EDITORIAL NOTE: VIDEO CREATED 02-18-2022
Maine lawmakers are going to consider setting aside more funding to fight “forever chemicals” as an increasing number of farms across the state have been found to be contaminated.
The group of chemicals known as PFAS has been found in hundreds of farm sites where sludge or papermaking waste containing the toxins have been spread. PFAS also are being found in wells and landfills.
The PFAS chemical has been linked to cancer and other health problems.
Gov. Janet Mills has proposed adding another $9 million into fighting the contamination, with more than a third of that budget set to go toward improved testing. This new proposal is in addition to the $30 million already in the budget dedicated to testing and mitigation efforts.