'Do not eat' advisory issued for deer harvested near Fairfield

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife warned about higher levels of PFAS.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — A "do not eat" advisory was issued Tuesday for deer harvested in the Fairfield area, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said in a news release the departments detected higher levels of PFAS in some deer harvested in that area.

MDIFW harvested deer from the area of several contaminated farm fields in Fairfield and tested them for PFAS. The news release stated five out of the eight deer tested had levels high enough in their meat to warrant a recommendation not to "eat more than two or three meals in a year."

Three other deer were tested from fields two miles away, and they had lower PFAS levels but still high enough to warrant a recommendation to eat less than one meal per week, according to officials.

"This advisory area encompasses multiple farm fields that have been contaminated by high levels of PFAS through the spreading of municipal and/or industrial sludge for fertilizer that contained PFAS," the release stated. "Deer feeding in these contaminated areas have ingested these chemicals and now have PFAS in their meat and organs."

“Recent testing of deer harvested in the area show elevated levels of PFAS in both the meat and liver of deer,” MDIFW Commissioner Judy Camuso said in the release. “We take the elevated levels seriously and advise people not to eat deer that were harvested in these areas.”