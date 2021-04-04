Pest that ruins ash trees found in new parts of Maine

The emerald ask borer was recently found for the first time in Oxford County

SACO, Maine — An invasive forest pest that destroys ash trees has been detected in new parts of Maine.

The emerald ash borer has destroyed tens of millions of trees in the U.S. and Canada.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said ash trees attacked by the borer were recently found for the first time in Oxford County.

The forestry department said the borer was also recently found for the first time in the York County city of Saco and the Cumberland County city of Westbrook.

It's asking residents to report sightings of the beetle.