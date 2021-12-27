Panel wants tougher standard for part of Androscoggin

Some mill operators fear stricter environmental standards could make it difficult for them to operate.

MAINE, USA — A state panel is recommending that a portion of the Androscoggin River receive a stricter environmental classification in acknowledgment of cleanup efforts.

The Maine Board of Environmental Protection's recommendation calls for the river’s status to be upgraded from Class C to Class B on a small part of the river, from Lisbon Falls to Merrymeeting Bay.

Several local groups pushed for an even larger section of the river to be upgraded. But some mill operators fear stricter environmental standards could make it difficult for them to operate.

The Maine Legislature will have the final say.