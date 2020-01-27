A growing number of governors in the Northeast are raising doubts about a regional pact that would tackle transportation emissions.

The reluctance to support the Transportation and Climate Initiative over concerns it could increase gas prices raises doubts about how effective it will be in capping pollution from cars, trucks and other transport sources.

So far, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has raised concerns about the pact's impact on the state's drivers. New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said the state won't join the pact due to concerns about higher gas prices. Vermont's Republican Gov. Phil Scott has said he wouldn't support the pact if it amounted to a carbon tax.

If approved this spring, the multi-state deal could increase the price of gas by up to 17 cents per gallon. Supporters say the proposal would pull in billions to expand public transportation and add bike lanes and electric car charging stations. Critics say a hike in gas prices is bad for businesses and families that rely on their cars.