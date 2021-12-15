More than 12,000 forest acres to be protected in western Maine

The land is located in rural Oxford County.

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A group of conservation organizations announced the protection of more than 12,000 acres of privately owned western Maine forest.

The groups said Mahoosuc Land Trust will hold a conservation easement on the property to protect it permanently from development and forest fragmentation.

The groups said more than 7,500 acres of the land is located within the watershed of the Crooked River, which is the largest tributary of Sebago Lake.