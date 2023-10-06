Moderate pollution expected for Maine's weekend air quality

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection said people along Maine's coast may see hazy skies on Saturday, which will shift Sunday to northern Maine.

MAINE, USA — If you live along the coast of Maine, officials say you can expect moderate air quality due to particle pollution due to wildfires burning in Canada.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection stated people along Maine's coast could see hazy skies on Saturday, which will shift Sunday to northern Maine.

While ozone air pollution is expected to be good, particle pollution is expected to be moderate because particles in the smoke were pushed north into Maine Friday.