'Mile-a-minute' weed threatening Maine vegetation

The invasive plant species was first reported from Boothbay Harbor.

MAINE, USA — Native to India and eastern Asia, Persicaria Perfoliata (mile-a-minute) is an invasive species that threatens Maine plant life.

Despite being an annual plant that can grow up to six inches in a day, the plant still poses a threat in its dead season as seeds can still sprout after lying dormant.

The plant produces incredible damage by using its barbs to attach to native plants and inhibiting sunlight to desirable plants.

“Once it’s established in an area, it's hard to have it not be there. And it would be expensive to deal with, essentially,” said Caleb Goossen, crop & conservation specialist at the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association.

The mile-a-minute weed is a concern for the Maine economy as Christmas tree farmers are worried about its potential spread.

“We’re continuing to do what we’ve done for 35 years and learn new things about new plants and how to deal with those new plants because they seem to come constantly,” said Len Price, the owner of Nutkin Knoll Farm.

The invasive weed is on the radar of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry who gave the preliminary alert after the plant was first discovered in Boothbay Harbor.

"The timely reporting of invasive plants is crucial to our efforts in safeguarding Maine's natural areas," said state horticulturist Gary Fish. "With the public's support, we can respond rapidly and take necessary measures to eradicate any other mile-a-minute weed plants in the area."

If you believe you have encountered a vine matching the description of the mile-a-minute weed, report your case to invasives.mnap@maine.gov or call (207) 287-7545.