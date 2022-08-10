Sewage spill forces emergency closure of Maine shellfish harvesting area

The closure due to a sewage spill affects areas in Scarborough, Old Orchard Beach, and Wells, a release says.

MAINE, USA — An emergency closure was issued for Shellfish Harvesting Area 500 due to a sewage spill on Wednesday, officials say.

A news release from the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced the closure of the Scarborough and Nonesuch Rivers, according to the release.

"Effective immediately, because of pollution, it shall be unlawful to dig, take or possess any clams, quahogs, oysters, mussels, whole or roe-on scallops from the shores, flats, and waters," the release stated.

The guidelines apply to the following areas:

Scarborough and Nonesuch Rivers: North of a line that begins at the southern tip of Prouts Neck in Scarborough, which runs west to the opposite shore in Surfside, Old Orchard Beach.

Webhannet River in Wells: North of a line that runs northwest from the southern edge of the parking lot at the end of Foster Lane to the point of land at the end of Atlantic Avenue.

For questions regarding the area closure, contact the Department of Marine Resources by calling 207-633-9500 or emailing DMRPublicHealthDiv@maine.gov.