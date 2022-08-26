Menhaden fishing season ends in Maine on Sunday

Atlantic menhaden, also known as pogy, have been a popular bait fish for lobstermen to use, according to NOAA.

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Marine Resources announced in a news release on Tuesday that the menhaden commercial fishery will be closing at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

The department said in the release that commercial menhaden harvesters should have all their trip reports for the harvest week of Aug. 22 through Aug. 26 submitted before 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Harvesters who hold a noncommercial menhaden license will not be affected by this closure and can continue to harvest 1,050 pounds "per harvester and per vessel each day," the release said.

Atlantic menhaden, also known as pogy, have been a great alternative as bait for lobstermen to use, according to NOAA.

According to the release, the following sums up Maine's 2022 menhaden season:

"It was anticipated that an increase in effort would occur within Maine's menhaden fishery for the 2022 season due to recent legislative action to develop a limited entry license for 2023 with a landing requirement of 25,000 pounds that, if not already met, could be harvested during this 2022 season.

"Comparing the first 17 days of harvest under the small-scale fishery across years, Maine has landed 170% more pounds of menhaden in 2022 than in 2021, and 250% more pounds in 2022 than in 2020. To date, we have landed 15.8 million pounds under the small-scale fishery."

The Interstate Fishery Management Plan for Atlantic menhaden allows for Maine to harvest roughly 2.2 million pounds, according to the release.

"The Commissioner has determined that it is necessary to take emergency action to end the commercial fishing season to prevent unusual damage to the menhaden resource by exceeding available quota," the release said.

To read more about the closure, click here to see the Maine Department of Marine Resources release.