Maine governor, delegation want whale protections delayed

New lobster fishing rules require fishermen to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope beginning in May in some waters.

MAINE, USA — Maine’s governor and congressional delegation are calling on the federal government to push back new fishing rules designed to protect whales so fishers can comply with them.

That’s to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and the four delegation members said Monday the federal government should push the conversion deadline from May 1 to July 1.