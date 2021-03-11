Maine efficient home nonprofit honored at UN climate summit

“Passive houses” can use 80% less energy than those traditionally constructed, according to Naomi Beal of passivehausMAINE

GLASGOW, Scotland — A Maine nonprofit that builds ultra-energy-efficient homes was recognized by the United Nations Wednesday.

Naomi Beal of passivehausMAINE flew to Scotland to be recognized by those assembled at the UN Climate Change Conference and to join other honorees in committing to continue efforts to build infrastructure that will benefit the planet.

The “Passive house” model originated in Germany, Beal explained, where architects have artfully crafted large office buildings and apartments with insulation and a tight seal top of mind.

“We’re punching way above our weight here,” Beal said, in a video interview with NEWS CENTER Maine, of efforts to not only build efficient buildings but translate the method to single-family homes.

In 2017, Bayside Anchor became the first multi-unit passive house in the city of Portland – 45 units to be exact, all affordable housing. It was a big step for the nonprofit.

“It’s an affordable housing block, which is not a complicated building shape, right? There should not be tremendous added expense,” Beal said, adding that cost challenges still exist for families who desire to retrofit their standalone house.

Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, is pushing for tax credits for those families looking to switch to clean energy sources like solar.

“One person puts solar panels on their house,” she remarked in a video interview with NEWS CENTER Maine. “The 10 other people who live on the street ask how it’s going.”

Pingree applauds passivehouseMAINE’s work, and told NEWS CENTER Maine she currently pushing for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan to include tax credits for homeowners who make efficient choices.

Pingree is trying to put solar panels on houses. Beal is trying to help homeowners not only switch from oil to those solar panels but make sure they don’t need as many to power their home.

The efforts go hand-in-hand, but when it comes to empowering the passive house movement, as well as dampening humankind’s impact on climate change, Beal puts the responsibility squarely on the shoulders of leaders like Pingree and her contemporaries in Washington and leaders abroad.