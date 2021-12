York County Sheriff William King said Maine DEP responded because oil was leaking into a nearby brook.

CORNISH, Maine — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is at the scene of an oil truck rollover in the area of 149 Pendexter Rd. in Cornish.

York County Sheriff William King said Maine DEP responded because oil was leaking into a nearby brook from the truck.

There were no injuries in the crash, according to King.

King said this is all the information he had as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

This story will be updated.