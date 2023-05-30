Maine DEP issues air quality advisory amid Canadian wildfires

The advisory comes after several fires have been burning through Nova Scotia for more than a day now, the Maine DEP said.

PORTLAND, Maine — An air quality advisory has been issued for the state of Maine due to wildfires ablaze in Canada, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

"24-hour particle pollution concentrations are expected to reach Moderate levels Tuesday late afternoon into Wednesday," the department said in a release.

The advisory comes after several fires have been burning through Nova Scotia for more than a day now, according to the release.

"The smoke has moved into the Gulf of Maine where winds from a small high-pressure system combined with an afternoon sea breeze are expected to bring the smoke ashore in Maine during the afternoon to evening hours," the release said.

Additionally, the Maine DEP said it expects the "plume of smoke" to move inland throughout the night Tuesday into Wednesday.

Maine residents should expect skies to be hazy with reduced visibility. An odor of smoke is likely, the department stated.

"While there could be a few hours with higher levels of particle pollution it is expected that the 24-hour average will not rise above the moderate range on the Air Quality Index," the release said.

The Maine DEP advised that children and healthy adults who exert themselves, as well as those suffering from respiratory diseases like COPD, asthma, or bronchitis, may experience reduced lung function and irritation at elevated particle pollution levels.

Individuals may experience coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, and an uncomfortable sensation in their chest, according to the release.

The department listed the following actions in its news release you can take to protect your health during elevated particle pollution levels and unhealthy air quality:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

If you are indoors, close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner.

The Maine CDC Asthma Prevention and Control Program has asthma information available on its website here.

For more information on asthma control visit EPA's website to find information about asthma triggers and lessons on asthma management.

"In addition to those in a sensitive group, sports coaches, elder care workers, nurses, and others who are responsible for the welfare of people impacted by poor air quality are urged to use one of the listed tools to follow the Air Quality Forecast," the release stated.

Air Quality Forecast page, which has links to: EnviroFlash, EPA’s email and text alert system, http://www.maine.gov/dep/air/ozone/enviroflash.html Twitter, for sign-up information, go to: http://www.maine.gov/dep/air/ozone/twitter.html EPA’s mobile app is available at: https://www.airnow.gov/airnow-mobile-app/

DEP's toll-free air quality hotline is 1-800-223-1196

To check the EPA's AirNow Fire & Smoke map and view particle pollution levels, click here.

For more information, go to the Maine DEP's air quality website here.