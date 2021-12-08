x
Environment

Maine conservation program sets funding record at $5.7M

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection announced the funding on Tuesday.
STAFF PHOTO BY JOHN EWING -- Tuesday, July 22, 1997 -- A Saltmarsh Sparrow sits in the grasses of Scarborough Marsh.

MAINE, Maine — A Maine conservation program is awarding more than $5 million to two dozen projects in the state in the largest single-year funding effort in its history. 

The Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program has awarded $5.7 million to the projects, which are designed to enhance, restore and protect wetlands and other sensitive habitats. 

The projects include restoration of eelgrass in Brunswick and Harpswell, dam removal in Freeport, and salt marsh enhancements in Hancock, Georgetown, and Wells.

