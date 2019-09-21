At least six communities across Maine, Bar Harbor, Bangor, Unity, Waterville, Farmington, Hampden, Portland and Rockland are participating in the Global Climate Strike.

All for the same reason.

"I'm here because this affects my future. The future of my friends and the future of my friends' children and our next generation," Jess Falaro said. Falaro is one of the organizers of the rally in Portland

In Unity, young people are doing the same thing.

"I mean it's hard to be a voice for climate change. We have a bunch of people telling us to be quiet and silence our voice," Kaya Pulz, senior at Unity College said.

RELATED: Global warning: Youth climate strike sweeps across the planet

RELATED: Thousands of Maine students expected to take part in climate strike

People across the world are coming together, here at home climate change is personal to many.

"Here in the state of Maine I notice that people actually, they care they have an awareness for their environment. It's their pride and joy like the Maine state thing is like the pine tree," Ijeoma Obi said. Obi is a senior at Bangor High School.

"Ths state of Maine has been taking some great steps but nationally I think we need to take this issue seriously," Cassie Cain said. Cain is an organizer of the Portland Rally.

Friday's demonstrations are to demand action.

Participants across the state and world are hoping by standing up, they will inspire others to take care of the environment and prevent future climate change.