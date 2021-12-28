Maine Coast Heritage Trust acquires another island

Sheep Island, which is located off Owls Head, was placed on the market in 2020 and could’ve been become a private island if it had been purchased.

The Maine Coast Heritage Trust has purchased an island, which will be open to the public and protected from development.

Earlier this month, the trust announced that it acquired the island for $1.6 million. It also raised an additional $300,000 for stewardship expenses.

Sheep Island is the third island off Owls Head owned and managed by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.