Maine climate and public health advocates say it's time to address climate change

BANGOR, Maine — A group made up of legislators, educators, and climate and public health Advocates say now is the time to address climate change and invest in clean energy.

Members of Maine Conservation Voters held a news conference Thursday, saying Maine is experiencing one of the fastest rates of warming of any ocean ecosystem and something needs to be done.

Maine State Representative Genevieve McDonald, who is also a commercial fisherman, said this is a crisis and Congress needs to support states by voting in favor of the "Build Back Better Act".

McDonald said the bill includes some of the most important climate policies proposed in Congress in years.

"It’s an opportunity right now for the federal government to really give states an infusion of resources that they need," said McDonald. "We can’t continue work on this piecemeal, as one of my colleagues said and greenhouse gases are not familiar with state borders and neither are lobsters. So, we really need this infusion for the federal government to partner up with us and help support the work that individual states are doing."

McDonald encourages Mainers to reach out to Maine's Congressional Delegation and encourage them to support the bill.