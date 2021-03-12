Lobster fishers to weigh in on plan for monitoring of boats

An arm of the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering implementing tracking requirements for lobster and Jonah crab boats with federal permits.

PORTLAND, Maine — Federal fishing managers are looking for feedback from lobster harvesters about a plan to require electronic tracking.

An arm of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering implementing the tracking requirements for lobster and Jonah crab boats that have federal permits.

The board approved the proposal for public comment on Monday.