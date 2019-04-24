AUGUSTA, Maine — You might need to invest in some reusable shopping bags if you don't already have them. Some Maine lawmakers want to get rid of all single-use plastic bags in the state by 2020.

A bill that would eliminate single-use plastic carry-out bags starting in 2020 and would prohibit all Maine retailers from using them at checkouts will be discussed in a press conference at the State House in Augusta this morning at 9:30 a.m. A public hearing will follow at 10 a.m. in front of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

The bill would allow some exemptions for paper bags and certain types of plastic bags. The House Democratic Office says the lawmakers who drafted the bill worked closely with environmental and retail groups to write the law so it works for all involved.

The city of Biddeford is the latest municipality in Maine to join a growing list of towns and cities that have already banned single-use plastic bags (List courtesy of Press Herald).

Bar Harbor

Bath

Belfast

Blue Hill

Brunswick

Camden

Damariscotta

Freeport

Kennebunk

Manchester

Newcastle

Saco

Southwest Harbor

Rockland

York

Municipalities with fees for plastic bags:

• Cape Elizabeth

• Falmouth

• Portland

• South Portland

• Topsham

Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay) is sponsoring the bill LD 1532 but crafted it with the help of Rep. David McCrea (D-Fort Fairfield) and Rep. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) who had both proposed similar legislation.