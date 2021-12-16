Judge denies CMP's request for preliminary injunction on Question 1 referendum

The ruling means the construction on the CMP corridor project remains stopped for now.

A judge denied Northeast Clean Energy Council's request Thursday for a preliminary injunction on the law passed by voters through the Question 1 referendum, a NECEC spokesperson said.

Construction on the controversial Central Maine Power corridor will remain stopped for now. The law will go into effect on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the underlying court case challenging the constitutionality of that law will proceed in the Maine Business and Consumer Court.

Avangrid, the parent company of CMP, has gone to court to overturn the law passed by voters last month. Avangrid said even a few more months delay in construction could mean the project will never be completed.