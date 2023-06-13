Jenkins Beach closed for the summer during major renovations

The family-owned spot will work to keep its charm, while also bringing in much needed renovations.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEDHAM, Maine — Locals who frequent Jenkins Beach may have to have a change of plans this summer amid its temporary closure for renovations.

The family-owned sandy shores changed management earlier this year and is now being run by the previous owner's daughter, Julie Jenkins.

Jenkins said she is working this summer to continue the spots affordable and accessible legacy, while also bringing in some much-needed renovations to what is already available.

An aging water slide will soon be replaced with a water trampoline, and the current outhouses will be taken out in replace of a more permanent restroom space.

Each cottage lining the beach will be renovated throughout, and while the beach will be closed to the public this year, it will still be able to be used by those renting this summer.

"That's one of the reasons we decided not to open the beach this summer, because we do need to bring these buildings down in a way that's safe for people," Jenkins said.

Many folks are bummed to hear Jenkins Beach in Dedham will be closed for renovations this year, but new management tells me it'll be worth it.



See what's changing and what's staying, this morning on #TheMorningReport pic.twitter.com/eMQeD1dFhW — Caroline LeCour (@lecournews) June 13, 2023

Jenkins also will be reviewing the current parking system to see if it can be made more efficient to accommodate visitors and prevent overcrowding.

She said it's often a hard balance between accommodating everyone and making sure the shuffling of cars isn't disruptive to visitors.

Jenkins also said there may be a possibility of implementing some type of day or annual beach pass, but even that comes with problems.

"I would like to make sure that we aren't making it so that this is just some private spot no one has access to," she said. "I have yet to know what that happy medium is."

Management hopes to have renovations complete enough to host private events on select days this fall, and they fully expect to open to the public next summer.