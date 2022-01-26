x
Hydro-Quebec halts work on its part of hydropower corridor

In Maine, environmental regulators suspended a permit for the 145-mile (233-kilometer) portion.

QUEBEC, Canada — Hydro-Quebec is temporarily stopping construction in Canada on its section of a hydropower transmission corridor. 

Hydro-Quebec advised a regulatory agency that it hopes to be able to resume construction “and remains convinced of the value, merits, and importance of the project.” 

Environmental regulators suspended a permit for the 145-mile (233-kilometer) portion in Maine.

The project aims to bring up to 1,200 megawatts of hydropower to the New England power grid.

