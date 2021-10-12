Hunt for toxic 'forever chemicals' widens to 34 Maine communities

The so-called “forever chemicals” have been found in chicken eggs and deer meat harvested in the Fairfield area.

MAINE, Maine — Editor's note: This video originally aired Dec. 10.

Thirty-four communities across Maine will be tested for environmental pollutants associated with serious health conditions.

The so-called “forever chemicals” have been found in chicken eggs and deer meat harvested in the Fairfield area.

The Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday on the expanded list of areas slated for testing.

State authorities haven't identified any exact sites, but the list includes Westbrook, Windham, Gorham, Auburn and Skowhegan.

Authorities are working to understand how these chemicals make their way into water and foods after farmers spread municipal and industrial sludge that contained the chemicals as fertilizer.