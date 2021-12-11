Hampden's advanced waste processing facility may be back up and running in 2022

The Municipal Review Committee said they submitted a proposal for a company to buy the plant and are hopeful a deal will be made in the coming weeks.

HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced waste processing facility in Hampden has remained closed since it shut down in May of 2020. Now, there is new hope it may be back up and running next year.

Fiberight originally operated the facility that was open for six months before it shut down. It was forced to close due to a lack of funding.

Karen Fussell, president of the Municipal Review Committee board, said the MRC submitted one company's proposal last week for the bond trustees to look over.

The MRC oversees 115 Maine communities which Fussell said is a significant portion of the state's waste.

Since the plant has been shut down, 75% of trash from these communities has been going to the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company in Orrington, while the other 25% of waste is being sent to landfills, according to Fussell.

"What our goal is for MRC as always for our members is to develop a long-term sustainable solution for the region's waste. We want to maximize the diversion from landfills and this plant as an advanced processing facility will be able to do that," Fussell said.