Gulf of Maine Research Institute scientist named to Biden transition team

David Reidmiller, Ph.D., director of the GMRI Climate Center, has been named to President-elect Joe Biden's Office of Science and Technology Policy.

PORTLAND, Maine — The director of the Climate Center at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute has been named to President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

David Reidmiller, Ph.D., was named to the Office of Science and Technology Policy, according to a release from the Biden-Haris Transition Team.

The team is responsible for building infrastructure and planning for the next administration, the release states, including developing implementation options for policy, management agendas for federal agencies, and selecting personnel to serve in the administration.

Reidmiller previously served as acting director for the Northeast and Southeast Climate Adaptation Science Centers with the U.S. Geological Survey, founded the Fourth National Climate Assessment as part of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and served in the State Department's Office of Global Change for five years during the Obama Administration, according to GMRI.

He was the lead U.S. science and technology negotiator for the Paris Agreement.

Reidmiller will serve on the transition team's Office of Science and Technology Policy with other scientists including Cristin Dorgelo, the former chief of staff of President Obama's Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Andrew Hebbeler, Ph.D., senior director and lead scientist for Global Biological Policy and Programs at Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Also named to the transition team was Brooke Barron, a senior advisor to Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon and former advisor to U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree. Barron will serve on the U.S. Department of Agriculture team, according to the release.