Gulf of Maine Research Institute receives more than $1.2M from NOAA for climate research

MAINE, USA — The Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) has received a total of $1,274,908 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to conduct research and modeling on climate, economic, ocean and ecosystem changes in the Gulf of Maine and inform fisheries of shifting weather patterns.

“The Gulf of Maine is currently warming faster than almost any other body of water on Earth,” Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King said in a joint statement. “Research has shown that waters of record high temperature are entering the Gulf, and these changes pose long-term threats to the balance of conditions that have fostered such a historically healthy, productive ocean ecosystem. To help the fishing industry better understand, prepare for, and adapt to these changes, we welcome NOAA’s investment in prioritizing the Gulf of Maine as an area of study.”