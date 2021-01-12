Gov. Mills announces new initiatives to fight climate change

Gov. Mills held an event at the Univ. of Maine in Orono Wednesday recognizing one year of progress for Maine's four-year climate plan and announced new initiatives

ORONO, Maine — It's been one year since Gov. Janet Mills first announced Maine Won't Wait, a four-year plan to fight climate change in Maine. According to the Mills Administration, more than 200 people serving on the Maine Climate Council contributed to the climate action plan.

The governor marked that milestone Wednesday at the University of Maine in Orono and several other members of Maine's Climate Council, unveiling two new initiatives to keep the progress moving forward.

"Scientists tell us that the danger of climate change is code red for humanity," Mills said.

Following the press conference, Mills delivered remarks during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council inside UMaine's Buchanan Alumni House.

The plan aims to develop actionable strategies to address and mitigate the effects of climate change on Maine.

The two new initiatives are the Maine Community Resilience Partnership and the Maine Climate Infrastructure Fund.

The resilience partnership is a $4.75 million grant program for municipal and tribal governments to start or improve their climate action plans. The partnership is open for enrollment starting in January.

The $20 million climate adaptation fund through the Maine Dept. of Transportation is a program that will provide grants to improve storm water, drinking water, and wastewater infrastructure. The Maine DOT will accept grant applications from communities next spring.

"This framework provides us a reason to be hopeful for how we can tackle this in the future," Ivan Fernandez, UMaine professor, said.

In year one of Maine's climate action plan, more than 28,000 heat pumps were installed, nearly 250 electric vehicle charging stations for roughly 6,000 electric vehicles across the state. The Mount Desert Island school system also introduced Maine's first electric school bus.

"We're making unprecedented strides to embrace clean energy, to reduce carbon emissions, to strengthen our economy and help our local communities fight at every level the greatest danger of our time," Mills said.

Jake Ward, Vice President of Innovation and Economic Development at UMaine, said professors at the university are also doing their part to engage students in the fight against climate change.

"It's really being aware of your surroundings and understanding what your opportunity is to make a difference whether it's how you behave or whether it's a future job or career," Ward said.

For more information about Maine’s climate plan and the effects of climate change on the state, click here.