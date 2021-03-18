'Fundamental differences' cause reopening delay for Hampden's waste facility

The Municipal Review Committee announced Wednesday it has not reached a financial agreement with Delta Thermo Energy, the potential plant buyer

HAMPDEN, Maine — The waste facility in Hampden will remain closed for a little longer.

Since last May, the waste to energy plant has been shut down after running out of funds and since its closure, the waste from 115 communities in Maine has been shipped elsewhere.

During a virtual meeting Wednesday, The Municipal Review Committee (MRC), the group that oversees the facility and the waste, announced there are "fundamental differences" between the group and Delta Thermo Energy.

The Pennsylvania-based company and the MRC announced in January they were in financial negotiations to purchase the $90 million dollar plant.

"It is apparent however that the financial close will not take place by the end of March as we had laid out in the [Memorum of Understanding]. The board will be getting information about what the implications of that are," Board President Karen Fussell said.

The majority of Wednesday's meeting was held in executive session and closed to the public. Fussell said the session will be used to update the board on what the next steps are.

Fussell and Executive Director of the MRC Michael Carroll said members will have an update at some point this week.