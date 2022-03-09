CEO of Natural Resources Council of Maine to leave post

Lisa Pohlman is the first woman to serve as CEO of NRCM.

MAINE, USA — The leader of a leading environmental advocacy group in Maine is stepping down at the end of the year.

Lisa Pohlmann, who was the first woman to serve as CEO of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, said it’s the right time to make a transition after 22 years, with half those years spent as CEO.

"Lisa has guided NCRM for more than a decade, strengthening its position as Maine's leading environmental advocacy group with new efforts to amply the voices of young environmental leaders and deepen engagement with people in all of Maine's 16 counties," a news release and post on the NRCM website stated, regarding the retirement announcement.

"Leading Maine's most effective environmental advocacy group for the past 11 years has been the most gratifying work of my professional life," Pohlmann said in the statement.

The board has begun the process of forming a search committee.

More details are expected in coming weeks and months.