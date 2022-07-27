EPA New England investing $24 million to protect and restore estuaries

The funding announcement came on Wednesday morning.

BOSTON — On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it'd invest $132 million from the bipartisan infrastructure law into the National Estuaries Program.

A news release from the EPA stated the investment would provide each of New England's estuaries of "national significance" with up to $4.5 million during the next five years. That money will fund "important work to protect and restore the estuaries."

The following estuaries are considered of national significance:

Buzzards Bay.

Casco Bay.

Long Island Sound.

Massachusetts Bay.

Narragansett Bay.

Piscataqua Region Estuaries.

“Estuaries, where freshwater from rivers and streams mixes with salt water from the ocean, are among some of the most productive environments on earth,” EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in the release. “With these funds, our six New England National Estuary Programs will not only help to address key water quality and habitat challenges but address climate resilience and prioritize equity as well, helping our most vulnerable communities.”

For more information, click here.