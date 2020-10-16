EPA: New England experienced fewer unhealthy air quality days during summer 2020 compared to summer 2019

The EPA said Maine had only one unhealthy ozone day this summer.

MAINE, USA — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) New England Regional Office confirmed Friday that New Englanders experienced a decreased number of unhealthy air quality days this past summer, compared to summer 2019.

Based on preliminary data collected between March and September 2020, there were 18 days when ozone monitors in New England recorded ozone concentrations above levels considered healthy.

By contrast, there were 23 unhealthy ozone days in New England in 2019.

The number of unhealthy ozone days in each state this summer, and for last summer are as follows, according to the EPA:

17 days in Connecticut (compared to 20 in 2019)

3 days in Massachusetts (5 in 2019)

4 days in Rhode Island (2 in 2019)

0 days in New Hampshire (1 in 2019)

1 day in Maine (1 in 2019)

0 days in Vermont (0 in 2019)



“We can all feel proud of the progress we have made in reducing ozone pollution over the past several decades,” Dennis Deziel, regional administrator of the EPA’s Region 1 office, said. “Unfortunately, portions of New England, especially coastal Connecticut, continue to experience too many days with unhealthful air quality. EPA is taking steps to improve ozone air quality, such as implementing rules to reduce air pollution from passenger cars and trucks and power plants.”



Ground-level ozone is formed when volatile organic compounds and oxides of nitrogen chemically react in the presence of sunlight. In New England, cars and trucks give off the majority of the pollution that makes ozone. Emissions from power plants, which run at high capacities on hot days generating electricity, also emit substantial amounts of ozone-making pollution. Gasoline refilling stations, print shops, household products like paints and cleaners, as well as gasoline-powered lawn and garden equipment, also contribute to ozone formation.