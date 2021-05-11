DEP leader to take vote into account in permit decision

DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim says a public hearing will be held on Nov. 22 for both sides to comment on Tuesday's vote. Until then, work on the corridor can go on

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s environmental commissioner said she’ll take the referendum vote into account when deciding whether to suspend a permit for a $1 billion electric transmission line in western Maine.

Commissioner Melanie Loyzim will close comments at the end of a new public hearing on Nov. 22 so she can expedite a decision.

Loyzim’s letter to the New England Clean Energy Connect points to a more aggressive timetable after Maine residents voted Tuesday to halt the project.