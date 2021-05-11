x
DEP leader to take vote into account in permit decision

DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim says a public hearing will be held on Nov. 22 for both sides to comment on Tuesday's vote. Until then, work on the corridor can go on

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s environmental commissioner said she’ll take the referendum vote into account when deciding whether to suspend a permit for a $1 billion electric transmission line in western Maine.

Commissioner Melanie Loyzim will close comments at the end of a new public hearing on Nov. 22 so she can expedite a decision.

Loyzim’s letter to the New England Clean Energy Connect points to a more aggressive timetable after Maine residents voted Tuesday to halt the project. 

The law takes effect 30 days after election results are certified. damage to the woods in western Maine. Meanwhile, Central Maine Power’s parent company is suing over the referendum vote, contending it was unconstitutional.

