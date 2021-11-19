Company building CMP corridor says it will temporarily halt construction

NECEC CEO and president Thorn Dickinson announced the company would pause construction on the corridor just a few hours after Gov. Mills asked Dickinson to do so.

MAINE, USA — New England Clean Energy Connect will temporarily suspend construction of the controversial Central Maine Power corridor, NECEC CEO and president Thorn Dickinson said Friday.

Earlier Friday, Gov. Janet Mills asked the company to voluntarily halt construction on the corridor until state regulators have a chance to decide on a dispute involving public land.

This comes just weeks after about 60% of the state voted against the CMP corridor in a referendum vote this month. Mills certified the results of the election Friday.

Dickinson said they plan to "vigorously pursue all legal avenues" in order to complete the project to bring hydropower from Canada to the New England power grid.

“The recently passed initiative is and remains unconstitutional," he said. "The company has decided to temporarily suspend construction of the project until such time that the court acts upon our motion for a preliminary injunction."

He said the temporary pause on the project will result in the layoff of more than 400 workers from Maine.

"This was not an easy decision," Dickinson said. "It will also require the suspension of millions of dollars in future benefit payments being made to customers, businesses and host communities."